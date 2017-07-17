Arrowverse Plot News: 'Supergirl' to Have Bigger Role in New Four-Way Crossover

Arrowverse, which is composed of The CW's superhero series — "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow" — will have another four-way crossover when the fall TV season returns. "Arrow" star Stephen Amell revealed that the new crossover will be different from last year, especially for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who will have a bigger role this time around.

Amell talked with Comic Book to discuss what's coming up on The CW shows. While he did not give away any spoilers, the actor said his show will serve as the anchor for the crossover, but everyone will have an important contribution.

"Last year they said four-night crossover but in a lot of ways, 'Supergirl' was just kind of a lead in to 'The Flash,'" Amell said. "I think this year they really want to get everyone involved."

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim said they have been planning the new crossover since last season's successful run. He knew they had to top last year's "The Invasion" episodes.

"If we end up doing what we're talking about doing, it's going to be pretty cool," Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly, adding that they have so many exciting ideas. "The best way to make the [next] crossover especially epic is if you can't increase the bombast, increase the emotional stakes and the emotional payoffs."

The four-way crossover episodes usually air during November sweeps but The CW has not yet confirmed the specific dates. But, unlike last year where it was spread out across four nights, this year's episodes will be on three nights because of the network's revamped schedule.

"Supergirl" will once again kick off the crossover on the first night on Monday, followed by "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow" on the same Tuesday night. "Arrow" will air the final crossover episode on Thursday, which Amell said bode well for him.

"I would rather be last than first," he said.