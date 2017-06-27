Arsenal, Manchester City Reportedly Discussing Straight Swap Involving Alexis Sánchez and Sergio Agüero

Alexis Sánchez has caused Manchester City fans a lot of pain since he joined Arsenal in 2014. And some of the wounds are still fresh.

(Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine Livepic)Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring their second goal in their FA Cup semifinal match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, April 23, 2017.

The two clubs met in the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) semifinal last April, and thanks to Sánchez's goal, the Gunners came from behind to beat City in extra-time. The match was not without controversy, but Arsenal got the win and they went on to lift the 2017 FA Cup trophy after they beat Chelsea in the final.

Last season was considered a failure for City since they were unable to win any silverware. However, Pep Guardiola is going to overhaul the squad this summer and bring in players who fit his system. In fact, he's been pursuing the very man who scored the goal to knock them out of the FA Cup, and he's willing to do a swap to ensure that his target is wearing a sky blue uniform next season.

According to the Daily Star, City and Arsenal are considering a swap deal involving Sánchez and Sergio Agüero.

"Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has insisted there is no way he will let Sanchez, who scored 31 times for Arsenal last season, leave this summer despite the Chile ace having just a year left on his contract. But with Sanchez keen to leave a striker swap for Aguero could be the perfect solution for both clubs," David Woods said in his report for the Daily Star.

"Aguero would be guaranteed a starting place at Arsenal although he would have to miss out on Champions League football, with Wenger's men only qualifying for the Europa League after finishing fifth," he continued.

Sánchez shouldn't have any problems fitting into Guardiola's system since he played under the Spanish manager for one season at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been shopping for a new striker and Agüero may be the answer to their problems. He's a prolific goal scorer and he's clearly an upgrade over Olivier Giroud. This way, they don't have to spend millions to bring Alexandre Lacazette to North London.