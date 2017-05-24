Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Arsenal Interested in Real Madrid's Danilo

Arsenal are a club in trouble right now. They missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time since the 1995–1996 season, and now two of their top players, Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, are getting the brunt of the blame from critics. To make matters worse, the annual calls for Arsène Wenger to step down as manager has started once again.

(Photo: Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann)Danilo with Porto in 2015.

Changes are going to be made this summer and Arsenal may already be looking for ways to improve their squad next season.

According to Spanish publication Don Balón, Arsenal will reportedly go after Real Madrid right-back Danilo if they let Héctor Bellerín leave. Bellerín has been the subject of transfer rumors in the past few weeks and he has been linked to a return to his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Danilo didn't play much behind Dani Carvajal this past season and he's allegedly open to a move. He's an interesting option for Arsenal, but Don Balón said Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Danilo. Furthermore, Cadena SER has reported that Inter Milan are pursuing Danilo as well and they reportedly have a very good offer for the Brazilian right-back.

It looks like Arsenal will have to outbid two clubs with deep pockets if they want to sign Danilo.

Danilo is not exactly a flop. He actually did very well with Porto before he joined Real Madrid in 2015. He just didn't get the chance to shine with his current club for various reasons. In fact, a lot of high-profile players like James Rodriguez, Isco and Raphaël Varane struggled to cement their place in the team.

In any case, Danilo probably needs a change of scenery to unlock his potential and he will get to redeem himself if he can help Arsenal finish in the top-four next season.