Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Arsène Wenger in France to Discuss Alexandre Lacazette Transfer

Looks like Arsenal are looking to make a move on one of the sought-after strikers in Europe at the moment.

(Photo: Reuters/Robert Pratta)Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a penalty against Caen, Aug. 19, 2016.

Mark Irwin of The Sun has reported that Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis were spotted at Nice airport this week and they reportedly met Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas to talk about a potential deal involving French forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The striker is allegedly valued at £50 million by Lyon. That means Arsenal will have to break their club transfer record to sign him. According to The Sun, Wenger believes he can convince Lacazette to join them by offering him a £200,000-a-week contract.

The club is currently at a disadvantage in the transfer market since they failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, but it seems that will not be an issue in their pursuit of Lacazette because he recently said that it's not a "dealbreaker."

"Is the Champions League a dealbreaker for my choice? No, but it is important," he said in a live Facebook chat hosted by Eurosport, via FOX Sports.

"In making my choice, I will look at my position [in my next club], if there are not too many players, so I won't be benched and I will be able to play," he continued. "The Premier League is interesting. That does not mean I will go, and that does not mean I will refuse to go," he added.

Well, at least they are going to compete in the Europa League next season. There's no shame in that.

Arsenal could use a goal scorer of his caliber on their squad, especially if Alexis Sánchez leaves this year. Lacazette's a much cheaper option than Kylian Mbappé and he's already a finished product, so they don't know what they're getting if they sign him.

Lacazette scored 37 goals in 45 appearances with Lyon last season.