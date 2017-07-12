Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners in the Mix to Sign Virgil van Dijk

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs Livepic) Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in action against Leicester City, Jan. 22, 2017.

Southampton's Virgil van Dijk is one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League right now. He has been on Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea's radar this summer, and now another contender is about to join the mix.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have entered the race to sign van Dijk.

The Gunners need a long-term solution at the centre-back position. Per Mertesacker is nearing the end of his career with Arsenal and he's expected to retire after the 2017–18 season. Meanwhile, the club's other mainstay, Laurent Koscielny, is struggling with a recurring Achilles injury and that's going to continue to bother him for the rest of his career. That's why Arsenal are interested in someone like van Dijk.

The Dutch centre-back has been impressive during his time with Celtic and Southampton. Arsenal could use a tall (six-foot-four) and physical defender like him on their squad, and he's also an aerial threat in set pieces, which is also a huge plus.

Luring him away from St Mary's isn't going to be easy, though. Southampton are just not interested in selling him despite the pressure from other clubs. And if they do agree to part ways with van Dijk, reports claim the defender prefers to join Liverpool.

"Liverpool have obviously pulled back at the moment but I still see Van Dijk moving. He wants to play for Jurgen Klopp and I wouldn't be surprised to see Liverpool signing him," retired footballer and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said.

To make matter worse, Arsenal can't offer van Dijk Champions League football next term. If he joins the Gunners, he will have to settle for the Europa League.

Of course, Arsenal are not going to panic if they fail to sign a centre-back this summer. Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Paulista are solid defenders, and youngsters Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have also shown glimpses of their potential.