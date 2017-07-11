Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners Increase Offer for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Дмитрий Голубович) Thomas Lemar with Monaco in 2016.

Looks like Arsenal are not ready to give up on their pursuit of Thomas Lemar.

The club has already shattered their previous transfer record by signing Alexandre Lacazette last week, and French news outlet L'Equipe has reported that Arsenal are ready to turn their attention to the Monaco midfielder/winger.

Monaco have reportedly turned down the Gunners' initial €40-million bid for Lemar already, but Arsenal are prepared to lodge a €45-million bid to entice them to part ways with the French footballer.

Meanwhile, the Mirror has claimed that Monaco have already rejected two offers from the Gunners, one for around £30 million and another for around £40 million (likely the bid reported by L'Equipe), but Arsenal are reportedly willing to increase the offer to over £45 million to get their man.

"Lemar has always been their top priority in the wide areas and Leicester's Riyad Mahrez would only ever be seen as a back-up with Wenger not completely convinced on him, particularly after his inconsistent season just gone," John Cross wrote in his report for the Mirror.

"Lemar's representatives have held talks with Monaco and Arsenal in trying to get the deal done with the biggest obstacle being the French club do not want to sell all of their best players," he continued.

Monaco have already parted ways with Bernardo Silva this summer, while Kylian Mbappé, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy's names have come up in transfer rumors as well. All of them were key players who helped Monaco capture the Ligue 1 title this past season.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Lacazette, but they might have to do it again if they really want to convince Monaco to sell Lemar.

Reports say Arsenal may have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Lemar. If that's true, then the only thing standing between Arsenal and the French midfielder is Monaco's asking price.