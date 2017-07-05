Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners Plan €80 Million Bid for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho and Gelson Martins

(Photo: Reuters/Rafael Marchante) Sporting's Gelson Martins (L) fights for the ball with Boavista's Paulo Vinicius during their Portuguese Premier League match at Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sept. 26, 2015.

Things are looking good for Arsenal this summer with Alexandre Lacazette set to join the club on a €60 million (around £52.7 million) move from Lyon. The Gunners will break their transfer record by bringing the French striker to North London. However, they are planning to spend a lot more before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Arsenal are planning a €80 million (around £70 million) double swoop for Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder William Carvalho and winger Gelson Martins.

Carvalho has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several seasons already. His name has always come up in transfer rumors, but year after year, he always ended up staying in Portugal. Will he finally make the move to England this summer?

Carvalho is not the most popular player outside his native Portugal, but he's a world-class defensive midfielder. While he's not the faster player on the pitch, Carvalho is a tenacious tackler who knows how to use his physically imposing frame to break up attacks. He's a pretty good passer as well at any range.

Martins is blessed with exceptional pace and dribbling ability is remarkable as well. With Alexis Sánchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's facing an uncertain future with the club, Arsenal could really use someone like Martins on the squad.

Last month, Sky Sports reported that Liverpool were targeting the Portuguese winger, but the interest seems to have died down after they signed Mohamed Salah from Roma. Reports say Manchester United have also been targeting Martins.

Both Carvalho and Martins are really good footballers who can give Arsenal a boost as they look to finish in the top four of the Premier League next season. But will Sporting Lisbon allow two of their key players to leave this offseason? Fans will find out in the coming weeks.