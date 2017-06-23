Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners to Launch a €30 Million Bid for Barcelona's Arda Turan

Arda Turan had already played for La Liga's Atlético Madrid and Süper Lig's Galatasaray before he joined Barcelona in 2015, so he probably thought he would get the chance to play regular first-team football with the Catalan club. Unfortunately, the winger/midfielder never made his mark in Camp Nou and he might be on the move again this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Umit Bektas)Turkey's Arda Turan (L) challenges Latvia's Igors Tarasovs during their Euro 2016 Group A qualifying match in Konya, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2015.

According to Marca, Arsenal are preparing a €30 million (around £26.4 million) bid for Turan.

Club boss Arsène Wenger could use an experienced creative midfielder like Turan on his squad. However, the Gunners may have to fight for his signature because Inter Milan are interested in him as well. The Turkish footballer has reportedly told his representatives to consider any offers they receive.

In an interview on Cadena COPE earlier this month, Turan's agent, Ahmet Bulut, denied that his client has been asking to be moved, but he did admit that the Turkish footballer would consider his moving on if Barcelona want to sell him.

"It's true that last season wasn't an easy season for him, because he suffered injuries and the second half didn't go well, but he is happy," Bulut said during the interview, via Marca.

"He likes the choice of Ernesto Valverde because of his career path and because of what he's like as a coach. At this moment, I haven't spoken with any club in the world, but if Barcelona say that he isn't in their plans then it'll be a different story," he continued.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo has reported that agent Jorge Mendes has been asked by several clubs to negotiate Turan's exit from Barcelona. However, Wenger is reportedly wary of Mendes' involvement because the agent is not there on their behalf. If Turan suddenly becomes available it may trigger a bidding war between the clubs that are interested in signing him.