Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners to Pursue Moussa Dembélé If Alexis Sánchez Leaves

(Photo: Reuters/Russell Cheyne Livepic) Celtic's Moussa Dembélé scores their second goal against Rangers, Sept. 10, 2016.

Arsenal have been trying to convince Alexis Sánchez to sign an extension all summer long. But the Chilean forward has yet to put pen to paper and a question mark continues to hang over his future with the club.

Losing a world-class player like Sánchez can be devastating. However, it seems the Gunners may have already lined up a replacement in case he leaves.

According to the Express, Arsenal have been eyeing Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé and they will reportedly pursue him if their star forward decides to leave this summer.

"Despite insisting Chile star Sanchez could be forced to honour the last year of his contract, Wenger is well aware keeping an unhappy star and losing an asset worth at least £50m would be economic madness," Graham Read said in his report for the Express.

"Dembele is the striker Wenger has identified as the one he wants to come in if Sanchez leaves. Dembele has been valued at around £30m but in the wake of spiralling transfer fees this summer, Celtic are likely to want more for a player who has three years remaining on his contract," he continued.

Not to be confused with Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembélé (they are not related), the French striker has been thrust into the spotlight last year because of his uncanny ability to find the back of the net. Dembélé scored 32 goals in 48 total appearances last season and he helped Celtic win their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

The Express also claims that the Gunners will lodge a £45 million bid for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. Well, that seems unusual because several reports have already mentioned that Liverpool and Chelsea are willing to pay as much as £60 million for the centre-back. The Reds are the favorites to sign the Dutch footballer right now.