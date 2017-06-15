Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Lyon Want Olivier Giroud as Part of Alexandre Lacazette Deal

Looks like Arsenal may have to give up one of their top goal scorers if they want to sign Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

(Photo: Reuters/Vincent KesslerFrance's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring against Scotland, June 4, 2016.

According to Le10 Sport, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is willing to part ways with the £60 million-rated striker. However, there's a catch. They also want Olivier Giroud to be a part of the deal.

Lose a French striker to gain a French striker? Actually, a player-plus-cash deal doesn't sound so bad because Lacazette is clearly an upgrade over Giroud. He has been scoring at a higher rate than Giroud in the past few seasons and he's also a few years younger.

In any case, Arsenal are now the frontrunners for Lacazette's signature with Atlético Madrid out of the picture because of their transfer ban. He scored 37 goals in 45 total appearances with Lyon last season.

Meanwhile, Giroud just signed a contract extension in January so his value is high right now. The Gunners should get Lyon to really lower the asking price if they agree on a swap deal.

Giroud has a strange love-hate relationship with the fans in France, so it's going to be interesting to see how he reacts if the Gunners ship him to Lyon. Aside from Lyon, West Ham United are reportedly interested in the French striker as well.

Despite the limited first-team opportunities last season, Giroud has recently said that he wants to stay in England and play for Arsenal.

"I still have three years with Arsenal, so my future is for now with Arsenal. I feel good, I want to win the championship of England. Afterwards, I do not know what my near future will be," Giroud stated, according to the Express.

But he did admit that he may have to think about his future with the club if his playing time is still limited next season.