'Artifact: The Dota Card Game' May Come as Early as 2018

A card game based on the popular multiplayer game "Dota 2" is finally happening.

Valve looks like it is not in the mood for waiting as it announced the arrival of a "Dota 2" card game during the major tournament held for the game in Seattle last week called "The International." Ever since the creation of the ever-popular game "Dota," fans have been dreaming for a card-based game similar to "Magic: The Gathering" and "Hearthstone" and it looks like they are finally going to get their wish.

With Dota's mythical characters and storyline, it is pretty much suited for a spin-off card game, and it looks like Valve has finally realized this as well.

Broadcaster Sean Plott, a.k.a "Day9," was the one to first tease about the game. During the second round of "The International," Plott teased the crowd with some major "Dota" news.

"It's not Half-Life 3," He says. Plott also added that the game will not be a remake of some sort or even a refining of an already existing game. Afterward, a 35-second teaser video was released, which left many to the imaginations of the bewildered crowd. At the end of the video though, the words "Artifact: The Dota Card Game" are firm and clear. There will be a card game, and this is what developer Brad Muir has been busy with ever since his departure from Double Fine.

Valve/Youtube "Artifact" is Valve's upcoming card game based on "Dota 2."

However, besides the name of the new Dota-based game and what type will it be, nothing much has been revealed as of yet. Fans are still guessing as to what mechanics "Artifact" will use.

So far, fans would just have to wait for Valve to give out more information especially regarding the gameplay and the types of cards to be used, such as spell cards or even movement card.

No release date has been announce for "Artifact," but it is expected to arrive sometime in 2018.