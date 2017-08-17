'Ash vs. Evil Dead' Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: Another Chosen One Exists?

(Photo: Facebook/ashvsevildead) A promotional image for "Ash vs. Evil Dead."

"Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3 will see Ash (Bruce Campbell) in a happy state, but in true "Ash vs. Evil Dead" fashion, this is not going to last.

In fact, Campbell teased in an interview with Legion of Leia that it will be a "rough season" for his character despite Ash being in a place he always wanted to be.

That's the thing with finding oneself in that situation in this series — things will inevitably take a dark turn. Campbell teased of "Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3:

It's going well beyond Elk Grove. Some big s—t's gotta go down. It's the ultimate good versus evil. The toll is taken. Not everyone is gonna get to the other side.

Of course, it will be Ash who will be trusted to deal with this newfound mess in "Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3, but Ruby (Lucy Lawless) believes there is someone else that can do the job.

In the same interview, Lawless teased that "She has another candidate in mind," but the actress said that Ash will factor into summoning whoever this is.

It's not Ash, but I need him in order to produce a new candidate. I need a little somethin' from him.

Ruby is keen on having someone deal with the problem in "Ash vs. Evil Dead" in a new approach, one that will not get her killed, which is exactly what Ash's is.

If she doesn't do that, Ash is going to unleash the Dark Ones. And [Ruby] will be obliterated from existence. That, as an immortal, is an enormous threat to her.

Who might be that new candidate she is thinking about? Fans will learn in "Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3. Ruby has lost all care and concern she had for Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) and is focused on "embedding herself in the bosom of Ash's family because he has something she needs."

"Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3 is expected to premiere this fall although there are rumors it will be delayed to next year.