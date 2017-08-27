'Ash vs Evil Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: 'Nobody Is Safe,' Says Bruce Campbell

(Photo: Facebook/ashvsevildead) Featured is a promotional image for "Ash Vs. Evil Dead."

Everyone is in danger when "Ash vs Evil Dead" returns for season 3 later this year.

Instead of a complete chaos, the final moments of season 2 showed Ash (Bruce Campbell) emerging as a hometown hero. Citizens of Elk Grove, Michigan decided to honor Ash by erecting a statue for him.

Speaking with Collider, Campbell said season 3 will be a game-changer because it will be exploring a deeper mythology. "I'd say 1/3 of it is humor, 1/3 of it is horror, and now 1/3 of it is mythology," he stated. "Don't forget there's time travel in these movies, rifts that open up, netherworlds and parallel universes that exist. Season 3 is packed to the rafters ... For Season 3, buckle up! Nobody is safe in Season 3."

Starz has yet to announce an exact release date for season 3. Although the show's fate after the next installment remains unclear, Campbell said they are confident they will deliver a good ending should Starz decide to cancel the show.

"Nothing will be the same if we come back for season 4," he explained. "And yet, if they don't bring us back, I think we've done a nice little ba-dink."

All new family drama will be a big part of this coming season. According to Campbell, viewers will see Ash as a father figure to a daughter who is "unruly opinionated." The rest of Ash's family tree will be featured as well. Cast member Dana DeLorenzo pointed out that season 3 will revolve around the theme of family and how it changes the dynamics of characters.

Meanwhile, Ash's reluctance to be the hero might also play a huge part in season 3. People who believe Ash is their savior will form a group dedicated to him, but Ash does not usually fight against evil unless he is forced to do so. This means Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) will possibly take the lead.

The third season of "Ash vs Evil Dead" is expected to premiere late 2017 on Starz.