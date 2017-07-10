Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis News: Actor Slams Cheating Tabloid Report on Twitter

REUTERS / ALEX GALLARDO Actor Ashton Kutcher denies cheating allegations by a tabloid.

Ashton Kutcher revealed the identity of the mystery "brunette" who was recently spotted by a tabloid as they board his private jet in Los Angeles.

The "Jobs" star turned to Twitter to answer the cheating accusations of Star magazine when he was seen leaving his car and boarding the private jet with a different woman other than his wife, Mila Kunis.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

According to the tabloid, Kutcher was spending time with a "stunning brunette" while boarding his private jet at the Los Angeles airport. It shows several photos of the pair while getting inside the plane.

Kutcher posted a photo of the article with the title "Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?" to joke about how Kunis reacted to the rumors and revealed who the unidentified woman is. "You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity," the 39-year-old actor stated.

This is not the first time that Kutcher and Kunis' marriage was peppered with malicious rumors.

In April, the same publication reported that a friend of the couple claimed that the two already filed for divorce due to "trust issues." Another rumor claimed that the "Black Swan" star was reportedly jealous of her husband's "The Ranch" co-star Elisha Cuthbert. But none of the rumors turned out to be true.

The couple first met on the set of Fox's period sitcom "That 70s Show" where they portrayed the role of on-screen couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart back in their teens. They remained friends until they started dating each other in early 2012.

Kutcher and Kunis became engaged in February 2014, the same year when their daughter Wyatt was born. They got married in July 2015 then welcomed their son Dimitri Portwood in November 2016.

The couple opts to keep their kids out of the spotlight.