Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5 Winner News: First Ever Filipina Wins Competition; Host Defends Show's Outcome

Facebook/AsNTMOfficial Maureen Wroblewitz is the first ever Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."

Maureen Wroblewitz is the newest winner of "Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5." Many of the show's followers have disagreed with the results, but host Cindy Sirinya Bishop defends why Wroblewitz deserves her win.

Half-Filipina and Half-German contestant, Wroblewitz, was crowned Asia's Top Model of the show's fifth cycle. She is the first ever Filipina to win the competition.

Show host Bishop along with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, creative director and photographer Yu Tsai, Nylon Singapore editor-in-chief Adele Chan, and Storm Model Management agent Ruby Adler were the ones to judge the final photoshoot of the top three contenders.

Wroblewitz was up against Malaysia's Shikin Gomez and Vietnam's Minh Tu Nguyen for the title.

Throughout the show, Gomez and Nguyen were the most experienced and strongest in all the challenges, while Wroblewitz had always been an underdog until she continuously showed strength in all her performances when it was down to the top six models.

Of all the photo challenges, Wroblewitz won three best photos while Gomez and Nguyen secured only two each.

Many fans of the show disagree that Wroblewitz won as Asia's Top Model, claiming that the other two finalists are far more skilled and deserving to grab the title of top model. However, Bishop defended their champion in one of her posts.

Aside from her post congratulating Wroblewitz, she also dedicated a photo to address the negative feedback hurled against the Filipina winner.

"The rules of modeling have changed drastically. We are seeing norms and stereotypes being challenged everyday, Body Positivity being celebrated in all its forms (including height) and an entire new arena of opportunity for models everywhere," Bishop posted on Instagram.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion but let's please be respectful of each other, of all the judges who took their jobs very seriously and debated together at length to finally come to a decision, and finally of these three amazing ladies who should be extremely proud of what they've accomplished both on and off the show," Bishop added in her post.

She then commended Gomez and Nguyen for their performances in "Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5."