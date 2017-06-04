'Assassin's Creed 2017' Release Date, Rumor: Character's Name, Design Leaked

Despite Ubisoft's efforts, details about the next "Assassin's Creed" installment continue to pour in before its official unveiling at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017.

The game is reportedly called "Assassin's Creed Origins." A T-shirt sold on GameStop seems to have accidentally revealed the name of the protagonist. A picture of it was shared over at Reddit.

Based on the design, "Assassin's Creed Origins" will focus on a character named Ba Yek, who comes equipped with a bow, shield and a hidden Egyptian-themed blade gauntlet.

His back on the camera, the hooded character definitely looks badass. He sported an elaborate accessory on his forearm that makes him look all the better.

Fans got their first look of the "Assassin's Creed Origins" protagonist back in February with screencaps from the game. His name was unknown at that time, but the design and the look he sported on the T-shirt match the one on the screens.

In the three-month leak, the hood was off and gamers can get a better look at his shield. Unfortunately, what he really looks like remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, an "Assassin's Creed" logo can be seen on the T-shirt design as well, which gave fans the impression that this character is indeed connected to "Assassin's Creed Origins."

The elements of the logo were also a point of scrutiny for fans as it included the Eye of Horus in the middle, which convinced them that the game will feature an Egyptian setting.

All this information, however, is yet to be confirmed. Thankfully, fans will not have to wait that long as "Assassin's Creed Origins," if this is indeed what it will be called, will be officially announced at E3.

Ubisoft will have a massive presence at the gaming convention, which will take place June 13 to 15, and gamers can expect to finally learn whether or not the leaks that have been pouring out in the past few months about the next "Assassin's Creed" title are true.