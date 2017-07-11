'Assassin's Creed' Animated Series Plot News: Show to Feature 'Original Story'; a New Hero to Be Introduced?

After the "Assassin's Creed" movie that starred Michael Fassbender, Ubisoft is planning another project for the title. Producer and filmmaker Adi Shankar recently announced that they are working on an "Assassin's Creed" animated series.

Ubisoft Promotional screenshot image for 'Assassin's Creed: Revelations' - the game is one of the titles included in Xbox Live's Games With Gold free games for April 2017.

Shankar made the announcement on his Facebook page, where he revealed that Ubisoft tapped him to create an "original story" for the "Assassin's Creed" animated series, Empire reported. Even though only this much is known about the project so far, given Shankar's credentials, fans already have expectations from the show.

"Assassin's Creed" game series has never been bound to a single era and every game features a new hero and theme. Since Shankar was asked to come up with an original story, it is possible that the protagonist and the theme for the animated series will be created from scratch.

Shankar is the showrunner behind the animated "Castlevania," which will premiere on Netflix this week. The series is based on the video game "Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse" and will feature the voices of Richard Armitage ("The Hobbit") as vampire hunter Trevor Belmont and James Callis ("Battlestar Galactica") as Alucard.

According to Polygon, Shankar is also known for his work on the 2012 sci-fi film "Dredd" and 2011's adventure-drama film "Machine Gun Preacher".

The announcement of the "Assassin's Creed" animated series leaves a lot of question for the future of the movie franchise. When the "Assassin's Creed" movie came out in 2016, it did not receive favorable reviews despite the star power brought in by Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons. Nevertheless, the movie grossed $240 million globally on a $125 million budget. It is the eighth highest-grossing movie based on a video game,

Meanwhile, "Assassin's Creed Origin" will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 27. The new game will be set in Ancient Egypt.