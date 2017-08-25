'Assassin's Creed,' 'Final Fantasy XV' Crossover, Free DLC News: Noctis to Wear Assassin's Skin in Upcoming Timed-Expansion Collaboration

Ubisoft The artwork for the upcoming "Assassin's Creed-Final Fantasy XV" crossover DLC

Noctis will soon team up with "Assassin's Creed Origins" character Bayek in the upcoming timed-expansion for "Final Fantasy XV."

Ubisoft announced on its website that the developers of "Final Fantasy XV" and the "Assassin's Creed" franchise worked together to come up with a single project that features both video game titles.

The game publishing studio explained that the idea started three years ago during a casual meeting of both development teams during the Tokyo Game Show where they openly admired each other's work. Then both teams announced that they will pay homage to each other by featuring the other's game in their own universe.

But the game publisher just confirmed that the collaboration project between the two fan-favorite video game franchises will finally come out as a free expansion DLC in late August.

"The collaboration kicks off on August 30, as Final Fantasy XV players who have obtained the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will be gifted a very familiar Assassin outfit for Noctis. The very next day, August 31, will be the release of the free Assassin's Festival DLC for Final Fantasy XV. The town of Lestallum will transform itself for the event with signs and banners signaling the arrival of the festival, and new activities will be available for players to participate in," Ubisoft stated.

The game publisher also mentioned that more themed items and features will be released for the collaboration project during the Assassin's Festival. This will include another skin from "Assassin's Creed" that will allow Noctis to move just like an Assassin.

Ubisoft first released the "Final Fantasy XV" on Nov. 29, 2016, while the next installment from the "Assassin's Creed" franchise called "Assassin's Creed Origins" is expected to be released on consoles and PC on Oct. 27, Friday. However, the upcoming game is already available for pre-order until its official release date.