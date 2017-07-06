'Assassin's Creed' Latest News: Netflix to Produce Animated Series Based on Long-Running Game Franchise

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" official website There are many locations waiting to be explored inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins"

It will not be long before "Assassin's Creed" fans see Desmond Miles back in action. Netflix's "Castlevania" series producer Adi Shankar, 32, just announced he would be creating an animated series set in the world of the video games.

"I played the first edition of 'Assassin's Creed' the year I moved to Los Angeles to pursue my dream," Shankar said in a Facebook post. "At that moment, I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of 'Assassin's Creed,'" he added.

There are no other details about the planned animated series yet, but it will feature an original story from the Indian-born American film producer, and it will share the same universe as the other media of the franchise.

The popular "Assassin's Creed" franchise has spawned nine main games and 17 spin-offs. The latest is the 2016 science fiction action adventure film titled "Assassin's Creed." It has grossed $54.6 million in Canada and the United States and $186.1 million in other territories against a production budget of $125 million.

The film adaptation of "Assassin's Creed" follows Callum "Cal" Lynch (Michael Fassbender) as he explores the memories of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha (also played by Fassbender), and gains the skills of a Master Assassin before going up against the secret Templar society.

The next entry in the long-running game series, titled "Assassin's Creed Origins," is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 27. It will act as a prequel to the series, showing the origins of the struggle between the Assassins, who battle for peace with liberty, and the Templars, who desire peace through order.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is played from a third-person perspective and its world can be explored on foot, on horseback, on camelback or while on a vessel. Like its predecessor, it will not feature any multiplayer gameplay.