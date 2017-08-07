'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Gameplay News: Developer Confirms the Game Will Feature Realistic Tombs

Assassin's Creed official website Promotional picture for "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Creative director Ashraf Ismail recently confirmed that the upcoming game "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will feature realistic tombs.

The main location for "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is Egypt — a place known for ancient structures such as pyramids that actually house the tombs of its early leaders.

However, it is important to note that the tombs that players will encounter in the game are not simple tombs.

In a recent interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine, Ismail said (via Games Radar): "We have quite a few tombs in the game, and they range from being classical puzzles to navigation puzzles and navigation challenges. A lot of them are actually built off of the actual true tombs that we've researched."

Designing the tombs in real-life locations does not simply mean drawing inspiration from its appearance. Ismail revealed that they also took the effort to research and learn from historians about the architecture of the Egyptian tombs that enabled them to make in-game locations that can be as close to reality as possible.

Ismail added: "So we put a lot of effort into recreating these tombs. Everything that is actually known we've mapped it out, we have images, we have research that's been done on tombs, we actually try to replicate it as close as possible."

The game's creative director explained that they made sure that the corridors and rooms in the reference location were brought in on the game to make the maps an "authentic representation."

"Assassin's Creed" is known for making the effort to bring the real world to the game. However, based on Ismail's assessment, they went beyond that for "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Apart from bringing the real specifications of the tombs to the game's interface, Ismail added that they went "a bit further" and learned "what are the secret chambers that have not been discovered yet?"

The developers added more realistic impressions of the featured historic locations to the game by also showing parts of the tombs and cathedrals that were not discussed or typically shown in tourist books.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is slated to be released on Oct. 27 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.