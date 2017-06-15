'Assassin's Creed Origins' Gameplay News: Ubisoft to Launch New Title on Oct. 27

During Microsoft's presentation at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), they shared gameplay footage for the upcoming "Assassin's Creed" installment, dubbed "Origins."

Youtube/Ubisoft US Bayek as seen in the trailer for 'Assassin's Creed Origins'

Ubisoft decided to take a year off to fix a few issues in the series which have disappointed a few patrons. "Origins," which is expected to be a new beginning for the franchise, might rekindle gamers' interest in the series when it launches later this year.

The origin story of the brotherhood of assassins will take players to ancient Egypt. It follows the story of Egypt's protector, main character Bayek, whose story will lead to the origins of the Assassin's Creed.

Based on the gameplay trailer, its set-up is now different from that of the series' past titles. Bayek can be seen going up against various enemies in different battlefields. In one scene, he is fighting in what appears to be a gladiator-like arena, while in the succeeding scenarios, Bayek fights off a crocodile underwater. Towards the end of the clip, he goes up against a monstrous viper.

One notable aspect in the game that was teased in the trailer is exploration. From the looks of it, players will be able to explore the entire locale, as Bayek can be seen scaling pyramids, crossing desserts and even the Nile.

Ubisoft will be producing a collector's edition for "Assassin's Creed Origins." The Dawn of the Creed Legendary Edition comes with a pretty hefty price tag, at $800. The set comes with a 28.7-inch statue of Bayek and his eagle Senu, a world map, four lithographs, and more. This is a limited edition, with only 999 copies in production.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will launch this Oct. 27 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and PCs. The title will come with special enhancements for the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro.