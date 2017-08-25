'Assassin's Creed Origins' Gameplay Showcased at Gamescom 2017; Cinematic Trailer Set to Leonard Cohen's 'You Want It Darker'

Facebook/assassinscreed 'Assassin's Creed Origins' will be released on Oct. 27.

Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Origins" was recently showcased at the ongoing Gamescom 2017, where game director Ashraf Ismail previewed some gameplay footage.

Ismail sat down with IGN and showed off some footage from the latest "Assassin's Creed" game. It previewed some religious rituals and demonstrated one of the game's main quests, which involves tracking down a target named the Lizard. Ismail also talked about the studio's "intention to reinvent the experience of 'Assassin's Creed'" which led them to create a new combat system and add elements of RPG into it.

Players can select their weapon from eight different categories, which branches out further into details like rarities and attributes that affect the weapon's behavior. Ismail also showed the "ability to meditate and allow time to move forward" for strategic purposes. As previously reported, fans can also expect a lot of mysticism from the upcoming title.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is set in Ancient Egypt, and Ismail talked about how the city of Memphis allows for more flexibility in terms of movement because of the smaller spaces. He said that Memphis "showcases the navigation in a very fluid and organic environment," comparing to the "more organized" Alexandria.

Fans will also be playing in the biggest world in "Assassin's Creed" history.

"When we started saying 'let's do Ancient Egypt,' it was going to be [the entire] country," Ismail said in a Ubisoft blog post. "Ancient Egypt meant many things for us; it meant cities, but also wilderness, and we wanted to show the diversity of this wilderness. And people, as they play the game and get into hours and hours of it, they're constantly seeing new stuff from the world and the environment."

Ubisoft also debuted a new cinematic trailer set to Leonard Cohen's "You Want It Darker." The trailer featured both Cleopatra and Julius Caesar, as well as Bayek taking down a bunch of guards with his skills.

