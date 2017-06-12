'Assassin's Creed Origins' Is Officially the Next Game in the Franchise; Game Set in Ancient Egypt

It's official: "Assassin's Creed Origins" will be the next game in the "Assassin's Creed" franchise. Ubisoft made a surprising reveal when they dropped the first trailer for the newest "Assassin's Creed" game. Fans earlier thought that the game would be introduced during Ubisoft's conference but the company surprised everyone when they unveiled it at Microsoft's press briefing for its Electronic Entertainment Expo, happening from June 13 to 15. The company had been pretty quiet about the latest installment of "Assassin's Creed," although a few leaks gave hints as to what the next game will be all about.

Ubisoft"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released on Oct. 27, 2018.

It has been earlier speculated that "Assassin's Creed Origins" will be set in Ancient Egypt and the fans definitely got this right as revealed by the new trailer. Another thing that the fans have gotten right is how the game will revolve around the birth or "origin" of the Assassin's guild.

Kotaku reports that "Assassin's Creed Origins" will be set in Ancient Egypt and will follow the story of an Egyptian sheriff named Bayek as he deals with the forces that aim to corrupt Egypt. His endeavors will pave the way for the birth of the first brotherhood of assassins.

Ubisoft has been developing "Origins" for four years now and the company has called the game a new "vision" for the franchise as they would include action-heavy RPG style which would include leveling up, looting and more. Aside from that, there will also be a number of changes including the overhead hawk tool. Instead of the towers that previous "Assassin's Creed" games have used, the character will have to use a hawk that is able to spy and get the geography and layout of the land.

There will also be a huge improvement on the combat system wherein the player has more mobility and fluidity. Players will be able to procure more combos and techniques which will allow fighting a number of enemies at once much easier than previous installments.

