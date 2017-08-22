'Assassin's Creed Origins' Latest News: New Trailer Features Cleopatra, Julius Caesar

A new "Assassin's Creed Origins" trailer was unveiled at Microsoft's Xbox Gamescom 2017 press conference, and it featured famous historical figures such as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.

Assassin's Creed Origins official website Fights can take place seemingly out of the blue inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

As previously confirmed, the upcoming "Assassin's Creed Origins" will be set in Ancient Egypt and with a new playable hero named Bayek. In the new "Assassin's Creed Origins" trailer fans get a glimpse of Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Ptolemy, along with the beautiful footage depicting Ancient Egypt.

Early reviews have already dubbed "Assassin's Creed Origins" as one of the most engaging game in the franchise to date. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, there are many changes to the game, particularly in terms of combat controls. The environment is also said to be very different and more detailed.

In an interview with PC Games N, "Assassin's Creed Origins" game director Ashraf Ismail explained that the game now features hitbox-based combat, instead of the usual animation-based combat. In previous games, when the players swings the weapon, the protagonist and enemy will go into an attack animation, whereas in "Origins," when the player hits attack, it will just swing the weapon.

This new combat system means a lot in terms of gameplay. For instance, if a weapon has a lot of range and has a wide arc, it's now possible to hit multiple enemies with just one swing.

The way enemies attack is also different in "Assassin's Creed Origins." They can now attack the player all at once, unlike before when enemies have to take turns attacking. This makes a great emphasis on the player's ability to block and dodge hits.

Another feature to look forward to in "Assassins' Creed Origins" is the ability to make poisonous corpse traps. Once an enemy is killed, the player can poison the corpse and leave him in plain sight. If a guard or another enemy gets curious and gets too close to the corpse, it will leak out poison.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released on Oct. 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.