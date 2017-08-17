'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Combat Mechanics, Different Types of Attacks Detailed

Assassin's Creed Origins official website An updated combat system is featured inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is updating the franchise's combat system, and as fans wait for this game's arrival, they can learn more about how the fighting will take place.

Arguably, the most significant changes to the combat system are related to the basics themselves.

Detailed previously in a post on the game's official website, the revamped combat system now takes into account hitboxes and positioning instead of timed animations.

What this means for players is that they will be given more freedom in combat. Players can swing their weapon in a specific direction, and if an opponent's hitbox is in the path of the weapon, then damage will be dealt.

Players also need to know that these changes will apply to them as well, so they will have to constantly watch out for charging opponents unless they want to get hit.

Once players have gotten used to the new freedom they have, they can now focus on actually attacking.

Speaking recently to IGN, director Ashraf Ismail talked about light and heavy attacks.

Light attacks are the standard strikes that make up a combo, while heavy attacks can do some additional things inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

For instance, players can attempt to break through an opponent's defense using a heavy attack, and if they charge it, they can even knock that enemy down.

The upcoming game will also include an Adrenaline Gauge.

By using the Adrenaline Gauge, players can pull off even more damaging attacks inside the game or they can even enter Fury Mode. While in Fury Mode, players can dish out even greater damage, but they will need to act quickly as this special state will not last long.

Fans can try out the updated combat system included inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins" as soon as the game itself is officially released on Oct. 27.