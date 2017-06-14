'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Details for the Mysterious Hieroglyphs, Falcon Companion

Ubisoft's flagship game franchise "Assassin's Creed" is taking it to another level by letting gamers explore Ancient Egypt. The game's development and its exciting features were revealed during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and fans are definitely looking forward to uncovering the mysteries that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" has in store for them.

Ubisoft Promotional picture for "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

The release won't come until a few more months, but fans can feast on whatever details Ubisoft has given them. Although it's now well-known that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be set in Ancient Egypt, game director Ashraf Ismail revealed a puzzle that has fans and game enthusiasts thinking. According to GameSpot, the answer to the mystery lies in the hieroglyphs that were presented during Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference.

"It's not just a setting for us, we take pride in representing things properly in a game form," said Ismail. "So there are a lot of references to actual historic stuff. You know, the hieroglyphs, it's not just art on a wall; they actually say stuff. You know that giant mural behind me yesterday when I was doing the conference? There's a meaning there."

Even with the help of Wikipedia and intensive research, no one has been able to uncover what the characters mean, which undoubtedly ups the excitement for the upcoming release of "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Aside from the puzzle presented by the game's director, there are also other features to look forward to. TechCrunch was able to experience a demo of the game on Microsoft's newest console, the Xbox One X. Apparently, "Assassin's Creed: Origins" houses an arena feature which can be unlocked during a player's campaign. It will be a primary source of new gear and weapons. The iconic falcon companion will also have its uses as it can scout locations and help target enemies.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27.