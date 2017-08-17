'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Developers Further Detail Protagonist Bayek

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' will be released on Oct. 27

Bayek is the protagonist of "Assassin's Creed: Origins," a character significant not only to this upcoming game but to the franchise as a whole.

The story of this ancient figure dates back to ages ago, to the time when the Assassin's Brotherhood was not even an entity.

As developers detailed previously, it is Bayek's own story that eventually led to the creation of the Assassin's Brotherhood.

Bayek differs in many ways from the other protagonists who have starred previously in this video game franchise.

For one, Bayek is older than the typical "Assassin's Creed" protagonist.

Speaking recently to IGN, creative director Jean Guesdon shared that Bayek is in his 30s when players catch up to him, and that will likely make a big difference in terms of how he will act inside the game. Since Bayek is on the older side, he is already experienced and wise to the ways to the world as opposed to someone still trying to get an idea of what is going on.

Over the years, Bayek has also learned a lot about his surroundings and acquired skills that have turned him into the skilled fighter that he is depicted as in "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Bayek also holds a special role in society, given that he is the last of the Medjay.

As narrative director Matthew Zagurak describes it, a Medjay is an essential member of society because someone known as such has been appointed by the Pharoah.

Bayek is also described as a remarkably intense individual and one who adheres to the traditions of the old world as well.

Also, Bayek will not be traveling alone in the game, as he is joined by his pet eagle Senu.

Fans should be able to hear more about Bayek in the weeks ahead, and they can look forward to walking in his shoes as soon as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is officially released on Oct. 27.