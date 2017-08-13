'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Devs Aiming to Provide Players with Unique Experiences

Abundance of content in 'Origins' expected to allow players to have different experiences with the game

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' will be released on Oct. 27

Open world games typically provide players with plenty of things to see and experience, although players who sink enough time into them will likely end up seeing the same elements and having similar experiences. Recently though, developers have hinted that players can expect something different from "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Director Jean Guesdon talked about what players can expect from the game and those comments are included in an upcoming issue of PC Gamer, WCCF Tech reported.

One of the most interesting revelations from Guesdon is that players can apparently count on having different experiences as they go through the game.

Guesdon shared that "less scripting and handholding" will be featured, although more elements of the game's world itself are going to act independently from the player as well.

The director pointed to animals as examples and revealed that the predator-prey dynamic will be well-represented in the game. Perhaps players can even stop by momentarily to see how nature unfolds in front of them.

On top of that, the non-player characters in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be acting independently too.

During a recent interview with GamesRadar, creative director Ashraf Ismail shared that there are factions present in the game's world. The members of these groups have things to do too, and every now and then, faction fights may occur as well.

Just how impactful those game elements will be remains to be seen, but they can certainly help to provide players with an experience that may indeed be different from the ones other fans are having.

In any case, it looks like the world of this upcoming game will be a lively one and it is one fans will be able to explore and get to know soon.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 27.