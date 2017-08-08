'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Faction Fights Players Can Join Will Be Featured

Faction fights can take place even when the player is not around

Assassin's Creed Origins official website Fights can take place seemingly out of the blue inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" will take players to ancient Egypt, a setting that can be described as lively for a variety of reasons.

The new world included in this upcoming game is apparently not just designed to be massive, it is going to be living and breathing as well, and an environment needs people with different personalities to really make it shine.

Among those who will be responsible for making the world inside "Origins" quite lively are faction members, according to creative director Ashraf Ismail.

Speaking recently to GamesRadar, Ismail shared that there are factions "really living in the world." What that means is that the members of these factions are not just hollow non-player characters who are dependent upon the players to give their lives meaning.

As Ismail tells it, these inhabitants of the world have things to do themselves and places they need to be.

Of course, because they are faction members, that means there are also other people - or rather people from other factions - who they do not get along with. That is where things can get really interesting inside the world of "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

If members of rival factions just so happen to run into each other while they are going about their days, fights will take place in all likelihood. Conversely, if members of allied factions see each other, they may just shake hands and be on their way.

Also, these fights or non-fights can happen whether a player is nearby or not, though if the player just so happens to be around, it is possible to join the rumble as well.

It will likely be up to the players to decide whether they want to help any particular side or not and whether they want to join the fight or not. In any case, these faction fights should help liven things up inside ancient Egypt.

Players will have the opportunity to see these faction fights themselves as soon as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is officially released on Oct. 27.