'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: History of Egypt and of the Franchise Will Be Featured Prominently in the New Narrative

The setting chosen for "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is one full of historical intrigue, and developers are not shying away from featuring that in the upcoming game.

Previously, some of its developers dropped by PAX West to talk about how the game has used elements of history to develop its own unique narrative, GamingBolt reported.

As the developers shared, important historical events like the Siege of Alexandria will be elements of the game's story, and historically significant locations are going to be present too.

Furthermore, over the course of going through "Origins," players can expect to run into some characters who they may have known previously only through history books.

Detailed previously over on the game's official website, important figures such as Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Ptolemy XIII are going to have roles in the story.

For instance, Cleopatra will be working with Julius Caesar so that she can lay claim to the most powerful throne in all of Egypt.

Caesar will be more than willing to lend a helping hand to Cleopatra because he too has his sights set on broadening his horizons, and it just so happens that his attention has now been turned to Egypt.

Meanwhile, Ptolemy XIII is a kind of figurehead Pharaoh in "Assassin's Creed: Origins," one that has apparently been corrupted already by The Order of the Ancients.

Beyond reaching back into the history of Egypt, the upcoming game is also going to feature some references that fans of this series will be able to catch.

From the way it has been described thus far, it sounds like developers are blending together different types of history as they create a new narrative that players can sink their teeth into.

Hopefully for players, the end result will be a story worth hearing more about.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set to be released on Oct. 27.