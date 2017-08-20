'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: How Quests Are Being Handled Differently in the Upcoming Game

Players can take on quests 'in any order' they want

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website Quests are going to be handled differently inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is tweaking many of the franchise's conventions that fans have grown familiar with, and perhaps the ones changing the most are quests.

Main and side quests are still going to be included, but players will quickly find that they are presented differently.

Noted in a recent IGN article, developers are doing what they can to make the differences between main and side quests less obvious than before. The plan, as the developers described it, is for the players to feel that there is no discernible difference between the main and side quests in terms of production value.

Sure, main quests will still matter more. However, that does not mean that the side objectives players can take on are just going to be throwaways, or at least that was the intent of the developers.

Aside from that, players will also have more freedom with regards to their questing responsibilities inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

They will be able to start and stop any quest whenever they want. And on top of that, it will apparently even be possible for players to finish more than one quest at a time, provided of course that they are lucky and creative enough to manage such a feat.

Players can also look forward to the quests being very distinct from one another in terms of content.

As noted over on the game's official website, no two quests inside the game are going to be identical and so players should be able to experience some new things whenever they attempt to complete one.

Lastly, developers are also giving players freedom to take on quests in the order they want, which is certainly interesting and perhaps something that could be hinting at what kind of story the game will tell.

Fans will be able to see just how well these adjustments for quests work as soon as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is released on Oct. 27.