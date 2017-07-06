'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Learn More About the Size Of the In-Game World and the Cities Inside It

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website There are many locations waiting to be explored inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" will take players back to Ancient Egypt, and there is apparently a lot to see there.

Many fans may not have a clear idea yet of just how large this setting actually is, but developers are helping to fill in the gaps in their knowledge.

In an earlier post on the game's official website, director Ashraf Ismail commented on the setting and said that, "It's not a city, it's a whole country with many cities, many villages, many exotic landscapes."

Creative director Jean Guesdon even described ancient Egypt as the "perfect playground," thanks to the combination of different types of settings contained within it.

Clearly, the developers want fans to understand that they are getting a full world in "Origins," and recently, they provided even more details to drive that point home even further.

Ismail recently dropped by "The Game Informer Show" to talk more about the size of the world as well as the many locations inside it.

Talking about how the size of the world in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" compares to the ones included in earlier installments of the franchise, Ismail referenced "Black Flag's" world specifically and mentioned that the new setting is at least twice as large as that previously featured location.

Ismail also noted that the cities in the upcoming game are filled with quests and other things to do. The director also shared that the cities have been designed to be unique from one another and to have identities of their own.

Developers have already provided hints of what players can expect to see from some of the game's locations such as the hub of the old world that is Memphis, and Siwa, a place known for being isolated.

Players will be able to explore the many locations included in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" as soon as the game is released on Oct. 27.