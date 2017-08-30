'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: More Details About Armor and Shields Recently Revealed

Players will be able to craft their own pieces of armor

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set to introduce fans to a kind of combat system that has not been seen before in the series, as it will also put added emphasis on what kind of armor players use.

Since the game is going to utilize a type of system that is hitbox-driven, there will likely be more instances where players are open to a counterattack after a failed attack of their own.

That is why they need to protect themselves properly at all times, or else they may find themselves falling in battle quite often.

Recently, game director Ashraf Ismail talked about the things players can use to protect themselves during a recent interview with Rocket Beans TV.

First off, Ismail shared that there will be different shields that will be made available to players.

Shields can be used to defend against various kinds of attacks.

Obviously, it is a valuable piece of equipment to have when engaged in close-ranged combat as it can capably deflect swings from all kinds of melee weapons. Shields can also remain useful against opponents attacking from range as it can be used to catch arrows.

Shields can even be turned into offensive weapons as players will also have the option of utilizing them to bash an opponent, according to a post on the game's official website.

Aside from shields, "Assassin's Creed: Origins" players will also be able to wear pieces of armor to protect themselves inside the game.

Going back to Ismail, the director revealed that it will be possible for the players to craft the pieces of armor themselves.

There will also be outfits included in the game, though these are apparently meant to be visually impactful instead of being useful in combat.

Fans will be able to start looking for shields and crafting pieces of armor themselves as soon as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is released on Oct. 27.