'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: 'No Plans' for a Nintendo Switch Version To Be Developed

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is looking to inject some new life into the series and reintroduce the franchise to legions of gamers who may have grown tired of it in recent years. Unfortunately, there may be some gamers who could miss out on the opportunity to see what the latest installment of this series is all about.

Given how much of a hit the Nintendo Switch has proven to be, it should probably come as no surprise that just about every major upcoming game is rumored to be released for that particular platform.

"Origins" has not escaped that fate, but despite what some rumors might have said, this new game is not coming to the Switch.

Speaking recently to GamingBolt and referring to the newest "Assassin's Creed" game, director Ashraf Ismail revealed that "There are no plans to release it on Switch."

The lack of the word "current" there could mean that developers are not even thinking about making the game available on the Switch. This bit of news will likely be disappointing to those hoping that they may be able to utilize the new platform's unique features to enjoy the series in different ways. But alas, they may have to shelve those expectations.

Still, fans of the series will be able to play "Assassin's Creed: Origins" on a variety of platforms, including the PC, the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro as well as the Xbox One and Xbox One X. The last of those platforms may even allow players to see the game in a different way.

During a recent conversation with We Write Things, producer Julien Laferriere shared that the Xbox One X "enables us to render the game in full 4K." Laferriere then described the game world in 4K as "amazing."

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set to be released on Oct. 27.