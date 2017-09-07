'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: NPCs Will Have Their Own Lives to Live Independent of the Player

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website A world full of active NPCs is going to be featured inside 'Assassin's Creed: Origins'

Non-player characters are important elements of any game world. They provide missions, small talk and occasionally, they can be quite interesting too just as individuals. In "Assassin's Creed: Origins," developers are taking care to make sure that the faces in the crowd are going to be more than that.

Director Ashraf Ismail has been talking a lot about the game in the lead up to its release, including to Play magazine, WCCF Tech reported.

This time around, Ismail shared some more details about how NPCs are going to behave inside the game.

According to Ismail, "a new AI framework" has been put in place and what this does is allow more NPCs to occupy the game world. These NPCs have also been described as "persistent" by Ismail.

Continuing on that track, Ismail shared that the NPCs inside the game are not just waiting for the players to run into them so that their lives can suddenly be given meaning. Instead, they are going to have their own lives, doing all sorts of activities whether or not protagonist Bayek is hanging around.

Furthermore, NPCs will also respond as events unfold inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and they will react specifically to the player as well even if they are just fine on their own.

Having NPCs who have minds of their own is a nice thing as it helps make the in-game world feel more natural in a way, though there is a possible downside to this as well.

Speaking previously to GamesRadar, Ismail touched on the presence of NPCs who belong to specific factions and what happens when members of these rival groups just happen to cross each other's paths. According to the director, these faction members will fight if they are enemies and these brawls can go on even if Bayek is not in the neighborhood.

It sounds like developers are doing what they can to make NPCs as interesting as possible, and the end result could be chaotic but perhaps fun as well.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set to be released on Oct. 27.