'Assassin's Creed Origins' News, Release Date: Game to Explore Mysticism, Features New Quest System

Fans are looking forward to the next installment in the "Assassin's Creed" series, especially after the good impression Ubisoft made at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Facebook/assassinscreed'Assassin's Creed: Origins' will be released on Oct. 27.

Ubisoft showcased "Assassin's Creed Origins" at E3 and even let people play the demo. The upcoming game is set in Ancient Egypt and will follow a protagonist named Bayek, who is a Medjay.

A trailer was also unveiled at E3 and featured a massive snake. And while game director Ashraf Ismail did not reveal too much about "Assassin's Creed Origins," he did tease what themes the game will explore.

"What I will say about that is, because I know there are fans asking if we are going fantasy, is that we wanted to play with the mysticisms, the religion, the animal-headed gods," Ismail told Eurogamer in an interview. "This was one credible, authentic way of imagining, from a mainstream perspective, what you might expect about Ancient Egypt."

Additionally, Ismail promised that the inclusion of a giant snake will make sense once fans get a chance to play the game. Creative director Jean Guesdon also teased a new quest system. For those who are familiar with the "Assassin's Creed" series, a mission system is usually utilized in the game. Mission systems are great, but they do not really contribute to the overall narrative. However, for "Assassin's Creed Origins," Ubisoft made a major change.

"This time we're embracing a quest system, much more [like an] RPG, where you have dozens of them in the world, meeting different people, and each quest this time is a different story," Guesdon told PC Gamer.

Needless to say, fans and critics alike are excited for the release of the game. The demo presented at E3 was promising, and the changes Ubisoft made seem to work in its favor.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released on Oct. 27.