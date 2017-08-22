'Assassin's Creed Origins' News: Trailer Revealed at Gamescom 2017

Assassin's Creed Origins official website Fights can take place seemingly out of the blue inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

As one of the most popular titles in the gaming community, "Assassin's Creed" faces a lot of expectations and hype. Recent reports reveal that game developer Ubisoft has unveiled more of what to expect from the upcoming installment in the series, titled "Assassin's Creed Origins." The trailer features gameplay as well as the world in which the protagonist named Bayek lives in.

According to reports, more information on "Assassin's Creed Origins" was revealed during this year's Gamescom, which is held in Cologne, Germany. The trailer for the highly anticipated title features everything that it is thus far known for: style and visuals. Bayek is seen carrying out his missions, dodging arrows, and being saved by his eagle companion from a serpent. If the trailer is anything to go by, "Assassin's Creed Origins" is definitely worth the waiting time and the hype.

"In 49 BCE, ancient Egypt is at the height of grandeur, but the line of the Pharaohs is about to end," game director Ashraf Ismail said in a preview statement. "A new world order is coming. This is when the birth of the assassin's brotherhood comes. An old era is about to die, and it is a clash of civilizations."

Gamescom allowed some of the fans to get a hands-on experience of "Assassin's Creed Origins," and many were thrilled to see that the gameplay and visuals are still as gorgeous as ever with Bayek and his wife, Aya, carrying out the order of the jaw-dropping Cleopatra. Indeed, there is much to experience in this upcoming game title.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27 for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC. In the meantime, fans are urged to get acquainted with the gameplay by experiencing it in the other titles of the series.