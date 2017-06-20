'Assassin's Creed Origins' Release Date, Gameplay News: Journey Through Ancient Egypt Seeks to Revive Franchise

"Assassin's Creed Origins," the latest installment of the action-adventure stealth video game franchise, will have players exploring Ancient Egypt when it is released later this year.

UbisoftA promotional image for "Assassin's Creed Origins."

Though game publisher is known for a lot of the biggest games in the industry, its "Assassin's Creed" franchise has received a lot of flak over the years. According to reports, the past few installments have not been that impressive in terms of gameplay, and players have felt that most of the features have been repetitive in nature.

However, the tide seems to be turning with the introduction of "Assassin's Creed Origins." In an analysis of social media posts during the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Game Debate has revealed that "Assassin's Creed Origins" was the most-talked-about title. It seems that Ubisoft has done something right with the upcoming title. So, what can players expect?

According to Ubisoft, "Assassin's Creed Origins" tells the story of Bayek, the protector of Egypt. In following the protagonist's story, players will go on a journey that will reveal how the Assassin's Brotherhood was created.

Unlike previous installments, "Assassin's Creed Origins" will follow a linear timeline, with quests and missions to be completed throughout the players' time in Ancient Egypt. As players explore lost tombs and pyramids, they will face ancient factions and wild beasts. In return, they gain loot and weapons. Each quest will bring players closer to discovering the secrets of Egyptian gods and pharaohs that are embedded in the game's storyline.

The upcoming action-adventure video game is now available to pre-order. There will be three versions offered: Standard, Deluxe and Gold. Aside from that, there is also a special Collector's Edition, priced at $800, for the most passionate fans of the franchise.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released on Oct. 27. It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.