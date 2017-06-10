'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Release Date, News: Leaked Card Confirms Title; Previews Other Content

A leaked photo recently surfaced, and it supported earlier claims that the anticipated game will be titled "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

REUTERS/Sandy HuffakerA performer does a flip during an obstacle course at the "Assassin's Creed Syndicate" booth outside of the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 10, 2015.

A NeoGAF user named ASilentProtagonist shared on the forum community platform a leaked photo of a Target reservation card for a limited Steelbook item that will most likely arrive as part of a special edition purchase of "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

According to the leaked card, aside from the Steelbook, the "Assassin's Creed: Origins" Gold Edition will also include the base game, Season Pass and a "Deluxe Pack."

The card also hinted that players who will pre-order special editions of "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will exclusively get a bonus in-game mission called "Secrets of the First Pyramids."

Half of the reservation card was occupied by an image of a massive pyramid placed at the center. Meanwhile a sphinx can also be seen on the left side of the card which corroborates earlier claims that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be situated in Egypt.

It can be recalled that there were reports about the addition of "naval combat" gameplay to the rumored game. Now, the leaked reservation card also shows some boats and ancient statues that spread across a body of water.

Meanwhile, one rumor that did not seem to check out in the latest photo leak involved the identity of the main protagonist/s. There were claims that Ubisoft would be introducing a man and a woman as options for playable characters in "Assassin's Creed: Origins." However, only one character is shown in the leaked Target reservation card.

For now, fans are hoping that Ubisoft will maximize the Electronic Entertainment Expo event next week to announce and preview "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

In other "Assassin's Creed"-related news, the franchise's Head of Content, Aymar Azaizia, previously confirmed that the game will be rebooted into a TV series and said: "It's like the movie guys, we will take our time, to get sure we deliver something we can be proud of, but if you [wonder] if it's on our plan... YES."