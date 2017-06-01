'Assassin's Creed Origins' Rumors: Name and Likeness of the Protagonist May Have Already Been Revealed

"Assassin's Creed Origins," the rumored next entry in Ubisoft's long-running, action-adventure franchise, is getting fleshed out further, with the latest round of supposed leaks revealing more details about several essential elements, including the game's potential protagonist.

Facebook courtesy of Assassin's CreedMore details about the game rumored to be known as 'Assassin's Creed Origins' have been revealed recently

The newest leaks related to the game came in the form of different articles of clothing that will apparently be made available to promote this upcoming title.

A new report from Comic Book featured closer looks at the items released. As fans can see, there were several interesting things that were worth noting.

Arguably the most important details included in the images were the ones related to the game's possible protagonist.

One of the shirts featured what appeared to be a man wearing the familiar gear of "Assassin's Creed" protagonists past, albeit with a few tweaks.

As Games Radar noted, the presence of the shield and the bow could be hinting that this new protagonist will be able to deal with enemies in different ways.

Also noticeably featured on the shirt was what could turn out to be the name of the protagonist of the upcoming game.

Fans are already discussing the matter over on Reddit, and the consensus appeared to be that the final name of the protagonist will be "Bayek."

These latest "Assassin's Creed Origins" leaks may have also revealed the logo that developers will use for the game, which was a stylized version of the one fans have gotten to know over the years.

Furthermore, it also appeared as though Egypt really will end up being the main setting of this upcoming game. And as WWG also pointed out, players may be taken to a time way back in the past as well.

Developers are expected to reveal more about the game that is likely to be known as "Assassin's Creed Origins" sooner rather than later, and perhaps they may even do so during the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.