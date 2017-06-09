'Assassin's Creed Origins' Rumors: New Image Again Points to Egypt Setting, Bonus Mission Also Named

The "Assassin's Creed Origins" leaks are still popping up, even with an official announcement expected to be made soon, and the latest one reinforces some of the older rumors swirling around this title.

Facebook courtesy of Assassin's CreedThe new 'Assassin's Creed' game is rumored to be known as 'Assassin's Creed Origins'

The new game details came courtesy of what appears to be a pre-order card, a picture of which was shared over on Reddit by "jimmyfallon_" and it is interesting for a few reasons.

First off, the pre-order card seemed to confirm that the new game will indeed feature "Origins" in its name. Though supposed leaks have hinted over the past few weeks that the game will be known as such, it is worth noting that developers have yet to confirm this.

Another noteworthy detail included in the pre-order card is the image of what looked like a pyramid that hinted that Egypt really will be the primary setting of this title.

There is a chance that players may have to do something related to pyramids as well, as the pre-order card noted that there will be a bonus mission known as "Secrets of the First Pyramids."

The pre-order card also suggested that a season pass may be made available for "Assassin's Creed Origins."

Fans can also see that there is a character who could be the game's protagonist.

An earlier leak based on a shirt that may be released to promote the game also featured an image of someone who could end up being the protagonist. Over on Reddit, some of the fans who discussed that earlier leak have speculated that the name of the protagonist will be "Bayek."

For a game that has not been officially announced just yet by the developers, there is no real shortage of information when it comes to the game expected to be known as "Assassin's Creed Origins," and with the Electronic Entertainment Expo set to start next week, confirmation too may be coming soon.