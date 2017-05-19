'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Rumors: Upcoming Game May Not Be Released for the Nintendo Switch

With Ubisoft seemingly confirming recently that a new "Assassin's Creed" game – rumored to be known as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" – is on the way, fans are now wondering about what this next entry in the franchise may bring to the table.

Facebook courtesy of Assassin's CreedThe new 'Assassin's Creed' may be announced at next month's E3

Unfortunately, there is hardly anything officially known about the game currently, and the teaser itself does not reveal a lot either.

In the absence of official details, rumors are serving as the source of information for fans eager to learn more about this upcoming game, and a recent one is hinting at which platforms may be able to support this title.

According to a recent post on 4chan, the gaming platforms that may end up being capable of supporting "Origins" will include the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Noticeably absent from that list is Nintendo's newest gaming platform, the Switch.

Going by the leak, the apparent reason for why the next "Assassin's Creed" game may not be released for the Switch is due to power, or rather the lack of it.

Given the unique features of the Switch, it is easy to understand why gamers would be curious to see how "Assassin's Creed: Origins" may be made playable on the platform, but according to this rumor at least, that may not be happening this time around.

Other notable details related to the game revealed over on 4chan include ones related to the protagonist who will supposedly be male and from the modern age. Players may also be able to control whether the protagonist has his hood up or not whenever they want to.

No multiplayer component is also expected to be included, according to the leak.

Developers have yet to reveal when they will officially announce the next "Assassin's Creed" game, though the aforementioned teaser does hint that there may be something revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo.