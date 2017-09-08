'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Rumors: Will There Be a Multiplayer Component Included?

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' will be released on Oct. 27

Trekking through ancient Egypt alone has the potential to be a wonderful experience, something developers are planning to give players in "Assassin's Creed: Origins," though there may be a chance that fans do not have to go through the entirety of the game all by their lonesome.

Director Ashraf Ismail has been talking a lot about the game over the past few months, and recently he shared something of interest with the folks over at SegmentNext.

According to Ismail, the latest installment of the "Assassin's Creed" franchise is going to "contain some connected features designed to enrich players' sessions."

The words that are really worth paying attention to are "connected features," as they are just vague enough to inspire all kinds of speculation. The word "connected" in particular could hint at something shared, something potentially shared even by players.

Perhaps the phrase "connected features" is just another way of saying that there will be multiplayer elements included in "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Thus far, developers have not said anything definite about the upcoming game in terms of whether or not it will feature any kind of multiplayer component, though this revelation from Ismail has to be considered a welcome sign for fans hoping for that.

Still, as SegmentNext did note, the series has not exactly prioritized multiplayer in the past, and as Ismail even said himself, the latest installment "is primarily a single player experience."

In all likelihood, what players could be getting here are minor features and perhaps even some co-op content. Those hoping to get a full-blown multiplayer offering may be out of luck however, as it looks like this game will continue the franchise's tradition of focusing on the single player experience above all else.

More news about "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available soon and the game itself is due out on Oct. 27.