'Assassin's Creed: Rebellion' Gameplay News: Ubisoft Announces New Mobile Game; Similar to 'Fallout Shelter'?

Ubisoft recently announced another upcoming mobile game under the "Assassin's Creed" franchise, and its description sounds like it somewhat resembles "Fallout Shelter."

UbisoftA promotional image for "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion."

"'Assassin's Creed' returns to the 15th century with Assassin's Creed Rebellion, a free-to-play strategy RPG just announced for iOS and Android devices, and developed in close collaboration with Behaviour Interactive studio," Ubisoft said in a statement.

The game will be set in Spain, and its plot happens during the height of what is known as the Spanish Inquisition — also known as the Tribunal of the Holy Office of the Inquisition. It was a real-life institution established in 1478 that focused on the preservation of Catholic orthodoxy which was adapted into the early storylines of "Assassin's Creed" video games.

While Ubisoft only released an announcement and a 35-second video teaser, the description provided for the "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion" sounds like the upcoming game will have a significant resemblance to the game mechanics of "Fallout Shelter."

According to Ubisoft, the primary focus of "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion" players is building their "Brotherhood HQ with new rooms that enable you to train your Assassins and craft new items and equipment."

Added to that, players will be tasked to form their own Assassin Brotherhood. Based on the video trailer, developers will include familiar characters from the franchise such as Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, Claudia, and Machiavelli. Ubisoft also teased that they are going to introduce up to 20 new characters "exclusively created" for the upcoming mobile app.

Like in "Fallout Shelter," players of "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion" will also have to protect and manage their fortress. As they advance in the game, players can unlock more rooms and upgrades.

Characters in the "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion" also have various skills, so players need to strategize for the best combination of recruits. The mix of characters based on their abilities will affect how well they accomplish an infiltration mission.

Ubisoft has yet to confirm other vital information such as the game's release date. The developer confirmed that "Assassin's Creed: Rebellion" is still in development but is "coming soon" worldwide on iOS and Android.

Interested players are advised to have at least the software versions iOS 8 and Android 4.1 on a device with at least 2 GB random access memory.