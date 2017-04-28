'Assault Heroes 2' and Two More Titles Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility Library

"Assault Heroes 2" and two more games that were also earlier released on Xbox 360 have been added to Xbox One's Backward Compatibility program.

Through the usual manner of announcement, Xbox's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb revealed the latest additions to the Xbox One Backward Compatibility list via his official Twitter page. Alongside "Assault Heroes 2," "TimeShift" and "Commanders: Attack of the Genos" have also been added to the program.

TimeShift, Assault Heroes 2 and Commanders: Attack are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/65fjuikPxp — Larry Hryb

In 2015, Microsoft launched the Backward Compatibility program that enabled players to transfer games they earlier purchased for their Xbox 360 to their Xbox One consoles along with their achievements and other availed upgrades on every title for free.

"Assault Heroes 2" is a 2008 release developed by Wanako Studios and published by Sierra Online. This arcade game features top-down shooter mechanics and features most of the elements included in its predecessor "Assault Heroes." But the main addition to the game is allowing players to ambush their opponents' tanks and helicopters.

The first-person shooter game "TimeShift" was released on Xbox 360, Windows PC, and PlayStation 3 in 2007. It was developed by Saber Interactive and published by Sierra Entertainment.

As the name suggests, the game's most exciting aspect is the concept of letting players control time. Players can decide to stop, slow down, or turn back time, whichever works to design the best possible attack or even to gather weapons from the enemy.

"Commanders: Attack of the Genos" is a turn-based strategy game made available on Xbox Live Arcade in 2008. The game's plot centers in the fictional Genos -- the modified life forms that humans were able to create by the start of the 20th century. Since the Genos became stronger than the humans, the former were forced to be exiled away from men.

The game features three main factions: the humans, the genos, and the "neutral civilians." Players need to strategize in using these factions to advance in the game.

Players who are using Xbox One and want to play these games but have not yet purchased them on Xbox 360 before can still buy these titles. "Assault Heroes 2" and "Commanders: Attack of the Genos" both cost $4.99 while "TimeShift" is priced $29.99.