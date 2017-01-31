Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Release Date, Specs, Price News 2017: Drop-Top Version of Super GT Features 580-Horsepower Engine

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aston Martin introduced the Vanquish S last November 2016 as the latest version of the Vanquish grand tourer (GT) nameplate. Now, the British luxury automaker has unveiled the Vanquish S Volante — the drop-top version of the all-new coupe.

Aston MartinA promotional image of the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante.

The Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante has all of the upgraded components seen in the coupe variant. The convertible features a carbon-fiber chassis and an aerodynamic design. The carbon-fiber splitter and rear diffuser enable the high-performance vehicle to deliver a more stable driving experience while at the same time showcasing its gorgeous exterior styling while on the road.

Design-wise, the all-new Vanquish S Volante has a sporty and aggressive appearance. Aside from aerodynamic components, the convertible also comes standard with 20-inch 10-spoke gloss black cast alloy wheels and quad-exhaust tailpipes.

In terms of performance, the Vanquish S Volante is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine that delivers 580 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed Touchtronic III automatic transmission. The Super GT is able to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 201 mph.

Inside, prospective customers will be able to personalize the Vanquish S Volante's cabin based on their specific preferences. The convertible is available with the new Filograph quilted leather-upholstery as well as a variety of materials and finishes such as the Satin Chopped Carbon Fiber fascia panel and the Sumptuous Bridge of Weir Caithness leather.

Meanwhile, standard features include automatic temperature control, heated and memory front seats, a laminated windscreen with a noise-insulation layer and a rear parking assist camera. There is also a Bang & Olufsen 13-speaker audio system and the AMi III infotainment system with a 6.5-inch LCD screen and satellite navigation.

The Aston Martin Vanquish S comes with a starting price of $312,950 while the Vanquish S Volante will be available starting at $315,775.

The Aston Martin Vanquish S and Vanquish S Volante are scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships this April.