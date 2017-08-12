ASUS Launches ROG Strix X399-E Gaming Motherboard

Asus Republic of Gamers recently launched the ROG Strix X399-E gaming motherboard, which is definitely a cheaper alternative for its flagship unit. Nevertheless, it comes with top-tier features such as a comprehensive cooling solution and enhanced RGB Lighting.

ASUS Promotional photo of ROG STRIX X399-E gaming motherboard

Through the critically acclaimed FanXpert intelligence, the device's cooling system allows individual fans to pair up with multiple sensors like the GPU diode and the wired probe. With such a technology, the system will be able to respond to a variety of loads, whether users jam their CPUs with complex rendering or putting their GPU through intense gaming.

Since the Threadripper's horsepower is powerful, thermal solutions are necessary to keep the heat at bay. To improve dissipation, the Strix X399-E is built with gaming pipes that push heat to a finned radiator, and a fan that is placed under the I/O shield.

These cooling solutions further improve the prospects of the M.2 SSDs if it is carrying out heavy and sustained loads. The main M.2 slot is located under the chipset heatsink, while the secondary slot mounts drives vertically for better airflow.

Users can opt to tweak them manually. For those who want to avoid the aforementioned drives or enhance them, they can choose the Strix's U.2 port and connect it to 2.5-inch SSDs, as they come with their own heatsinks and they fit into the drives.

Furthermore, the Taiwanese tech giant said that the on-board audio features the latest technology of SupremeFX.

"This iteration has tweaks to improve recording quality, so your voice comes through loud and clear when broadcasting to an audience and discussing strategy with teammates," the company stated. "The newest version of our Sonic Studio software also makes it easier to direct audio streams to different devices; you can assign game audio to headphones, music to speakers, and video to an auxiliary display with just a few clicks."

Asus has yet to reveal the price details of the ROG Strix X399-E Gaming motherboard.