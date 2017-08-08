ASUS ROG Strix RX Vega 64 Release Date, Specs and Price News: New Graphics Card Set for September Launch

Reuters/File The Asus Logo is seen in this file photo. Reuters.

The newest flagship graphics card from ASUS is finally here, as the technology company recently revealed its ASUS ROG Strix AMD Vega 64 offering. The latest graphics card features a DirectCU III cooling system that brings better overclocking stability because of its unprecedented ability to mix Super Alloy Power II components together.

The ASUS ROG Strix AMD Vega 64 graphics card was unveiled alongside ASUS' three other graphics cards which will hit the market soon—the ROG Strix RX Vega 64 OC Edition, RX Vega 64 Water Cooled Edition and the RX Vega 64 Air Cooled Edition. All these graphics cards are reportedly equipped with ASUS' Aura RGB LED support technology and are built with the company's industry-leading Auto-Extreme process. Once they become available for shipping, each of them will also come with a custom PCB and back plate.

On Aug. 14, ASUS' pair of Radeon RX Vega 64 reference cards will finally be up for grabs in the market. These cards will reportedly feature water cooled and air cooled editions and will come in either black or silver color options. When it comes to clock speed, the water cooled edition seems to be better than the air cooled edition since it features GPU base/boost of 1406/1677 MHz. On the other hand, the air cooled edition features 1247/1546 MHz.

Meanwhile, the ROG Strix RX Vega 64 will come with ASUS' exclusive MaxContact GPU cooling technology. This new technology will further be boosted by FanConnect II that offers hybrid-controlled fan headers and a wide range of tuning options. The new graphics card also sports a 100 percent automated production process and ASUS Aura Sync. However, one of its most exciting features is its RGB LED technology that lets users synchronize colors and effects across its system.

With its two HDMI ports, the ROG Strix RX Vega 64 is certainly VR-friendly. Unlike other cards, its design allows gamers to keep their VR headsets linked to the system while gaming without having to change cables.

As of now, details about the Strix RX Vega 64's pricing are still unknown. The graphics card will available in the market in early September.