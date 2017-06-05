ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501 News: Pre-orders Of Gaming Laptop To Go Live June 27, Features GTX 1080 Graphics

The latest games making their way to the market are now also utilizing the best technology currently available. And for those gamers who really want to see these titles in their full glory, the new gaming laptop from ASUS known as the ROG Zephyrus GX501 is aiming to give them exactly what they are looking for.

As one would expect from a new gaming laptop set to hit the market, this latest one from ASUS comes equipped with pretty impressive components.

Right off the bat, gamers may want to know that the new laptop features NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. This graphics card enables players to see stunning visuals, and it also provides support for virtual reality titles.

Also helping the laptop perform well and give gamers what they are looking are the Kaby Lake cores inside.

A press release that can be seen on Rog.asus.com reveals that the laptop is also capable of holding up to 24GB of DDR4-2400 memory. On top of that, the ROG Zephyrus GX501 also comes with a solid-state drive that can provide as much as 1TB of storage. That amount of space should come in really useful, especially for those gamers who like to have their favorite titles ready to be played whenever they get the urge to do so.

Obviously, all those internal components will need to be cared for by a cooling system. Laptop makers are planning to keep this one cool even while working hard by using several cooling components as well as the Active Aerodynamic System that is baked into the design of the laptop itself.

The GX501VI version of the laptop is expected to go on sale for $2,699, while the GX501VS variant will have its price set at $2,299.

Gamers in the United States can put in their pre-orders for the ROG Zephyrus GX501 gaming laptop starting June 27.