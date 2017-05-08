ASUS VivoBook E12 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Apollo Lake Laptop Designed for Productivity and Mobility

ASUS has introduced the VivoBook E12, a new laptop powered by Intel's Apollo Lake processors. Due to a compact and lightweight build, the VivoBook E12 is designed for productivity on the go.

ASUSA promotional image for the ASUS VivoBook E12.

The ASUS VivoBook E12 features an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. The screen comes with True2Life Video technology that uses intelligent algorithms to adjust the sharpness and contrast of every frame, as well as ASUS Splendid display technology for richer, deeper and more accurate colors. Apart from a vivid display, the laptop also comes with immersive sound via ASUS' SonicMaster technology and dual speakers.

In terms of size and weight, the VivoBook E12 is smaller than an A4-sized paper and very light at 980 grams. It is available in three colors — Star Grey, Petal Pink and Pearl White — with a graduated finish and hexagonal motif on the front cover.

The VivoBook E12 can be powered by either the Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 processor or the Intel Pentium quad-core N4200 processor, with Intel HD Graphics and up to 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

There are two available models: The E203NA comes with either 32 GB, 64 GB or 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, while the E203NAH comes with either 500 GB or 1 TB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage.

ASUS' new offering comes preinstalled with Windows 10 and Office 365. Notable features include the ability to simply say, "Hey Cortana," to wake up the device; the Modern Standby feature that remains connected to the internet even in Sleep mode so that files are all synced; and a 180-degree hinge that allows the laptop to lie flat on a table.

The VivoBook E12 also comes with a full-size keyboard that has a 1.6 mm key travel, so it is comfortable to type with. It also has a large, responsive Precision Touchpad with palm-rejection technology. In terms of connectivity, there is one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one HDMI port and a microSD card reader. The laptop is also able to provide up to 10 hours of battery life.

ASUS has yet to announce the pricing and availability details for the VivoBook E12.